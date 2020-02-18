The Laurels closed for road resurfacing works from today
The Laurels Road (LT20011) will close from its junction with Church Street (R132) to its junction with The Long Walk (LT20016) for just shy of a week from today
The road closure is planned from 9am on Tuesday February 18th to 6pm on Monday February 24th to facilitate road resurfacing works at the junction of The Laurels and Church Street. Local access will be provided for the duration of the works.
Diversions will be as follows:
- South: Southbound traffic approaching The Laurels (LT20011) from Church Street (R132) will be diverted south along Church Street, Clanbrassil Street (R132), Crowe Street (R132), Francis Street (R132), Park Street (R132) and along Magnet Road (R132) to its junction with The Long Walk (LT20016).
- North: Northbound traffic approaching The Laurels from The Long Walk (LT20016) will be diverted west along The Long Walk to its junction with MacSwiney Street (LT20016). Then north along MacSwiney Street and Legion Avenue (LT20015) to its junction with the Castletown Road (R934), east along the Castletown Road to its junction with Bridge Street (R132), north along Bridge Street and south along Linenhall Street (R132), Church Street.