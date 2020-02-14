The Laurels to close for road resurfacing works next week

The Laurels Road (LT20011) will close from its junction with Church Street (R132) to its junction with The Long Walk (LT20016) for just shy of a week from next Tuesday.

The road closure is planned from 9am on Tuesday February 18th to 6pm on Monday February 24th to facilitate road resurfacing works at the junction of The Laurels and Church Street. Local access will be provided for the duration of the works.

Diversions will be as follows: