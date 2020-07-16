The Malt House to re-open its doors on Monday

While local pubs will be unable to re-open from Monday as planned after the Government postponed entering phase 4 of lockdown until August 10th, The Malt House on the Dublin Road will be back open next week.

As a restaurant, it is able to comply with regulations from phase 3. It will re-open from Monday at 10am with food served until 9pm every night with the exception of Friday and Saturday when food will be served until 10pm.

Bookings are available by contacting 087 2139395.