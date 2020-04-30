The Market Bar and RockSalt now offering cocktails at home menus

A couple of local restaurants have announced the launch of new cocktail at home menus.

Both the Market Bar and RockSalt are offering you the chance to order their cocktails so you can enjoy them from your home.

The Market Bar’s range of cocktails are available for pre-order by calling 042 9356652 between 5pm and 9pm on Thursday and between 12 noon and 3pm on Friday or Saturday. A sum of €1 from each cocktail purchased will be donated to local frontline workers.

RockSalt’s cocktails can be pre-ordered via the qKangaroo app or by calling 086 2049084.

Their list of options are below…