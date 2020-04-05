The Market Bar remarkably escapes damage despite double ATM raid

The pub and restaurant located between the two banks who were targeted in a daring ATM raid in the early hours of Saturday morning has reported that no damage was caused to the premises.

The Market Bar is just a few yards away from the two ATMs which were removed from the Ulster Bank and AIB branches on Clanbrassil Street at around 3.15am yesterday.

Despite being in the middle of what would become a major crime scene, thankfully no damage was caused to the premises, which is run by the McGuinness family.

Posting the above image on their Instagram page, Michelle McGuinness of The Market Bar said: “Thanks everyone for all the messages @themarketbar was remarkably not damaged during the late night ATM withdrawals.

“It was a crazy Friday night and is a story to be shared over a pint or a cocktail when we return after #lockdown for now #stayhome & #staysafe ✌🏼”