The Market Store to close its doors later this month

The Market Store in Clanbrassil Street is set to close later this month.

The former indoor market is having a closing down sale at present.

It has been in business for almost quarter of a century since first opening its doors in 1996.

Writing on Facebook recently, the store said: “We regret to inform you that we have decided to close down our business. The decision to close down was not an easy one. We have really enjoyed the relationships with our customers over the years.

“We would like to thank all our wonderful customers over the years, we could not of been as successful without your loyalty.”

Be sure to call in before the closure to avail of up to 75% off items.