The Mary Wallopers impress on The Tommy Tiernan Show

Local musical trio The Mary Wallopers impressed after appearing on The Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ One on Saturday night.

The group – made up of TPM’s Charles and Andrew Hendy and Sean McKenna – performed a cover of the Hamish Imlach track ‘Cod Liver Oil & the Orange Juice’.

The group will perform in Whelan’s in Dublin on Friday April 24th with tickets on sale this Tuesday.

Tommy Tiernan was also in Dundalk at the weekend, performing sold out shows in The Spirit Store on Friday and Saturday night.

Check out the performance below…