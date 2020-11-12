The Mary Wallopers to appear on RTÉ’s After School Hub on Tuesday

Local act The Mary Wallopers are set to appear on the After School Hub on RTÉ Two next week.

The group – made up of TPM’s Charles and Andrew Hendy and Sean McKenna – will be on the show at 3.20pm on Tuesday November 17th.

Posting about it on their Facebook page, the band said: “Does your child love the ballads? Do you want them to be at the music? Get them to tune into RTÉ2 on the 17th at 3:20 for The Mary Wallopers on After School Hub! Send them #balladmad”