The Mary Wallopers to live stream another gig this Good Friday

Local band The Mary Wallopers will be holding another live streamed gig from the pub in their sitting room this Good Friday.

Following on from the success of their St Patrick’s Day gig, the group – made up of Charles and Andrew Hendy and Sean McKenna – will be hosting another YouTube gathering this weekend.

“We were thinking about doing another live stream since the last one was so much craic,” the group said.

“Now that we have a pub in our sitting room we might as well make use of it. Good Friday seems like the right time. It will be slightly different from the last one and we will have one or two special guests joining us through cyberspace!”

In February the group appeared on The Tommy Tiernan Show to perform ‘Cod Live Oil & The Orange Juice’. Check out the performance below…