The Neptune re-opens its doors with new pizza menu

The Neptune Bar in Blackrock will re-open its doors to the public for the first time since March today with a new pizza menu.

The Main Street pub has been closed since restrictions came into force six months ago to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Traditionally a ‘wet pub’ serving only alcohol, The Neptune will now serve pizzas to customers in order to allow them to trade again.

In an update on their Facebook page last night, the pub said: “With quality control well and truly completed for our newest project at the Nep, we are delighted to announce we reopen this Tuesday🥂

“We will operate under a walk-in basis & open from 4pm every day, We cannot wait to see all the familiar faces, it’s been way too long 😅”