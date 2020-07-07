The Phoenix Bar back on the market

The Phoenix Bar on Park Street is back on the market for the third time in as many years.

The popular local pub was first placed up for sale in September 2017 for €450,000 following its closure the previous July just seven months after the death of long-serving landlady Betty Traynor, who had run the pub since 1998 with her husband Stephen.

It later returned to the market in May 2019 with an asking price of €400,000 but has been resisting by local selling agents REA Gunne Property in recent days for €350,000.

The selling agents said: “Any astute purchaser is not only acquiring one of the town’s most famous licensed venues, but is also benefiting and drawing patronage from the aforementioned complimentary businesses in the immediate area which, as previously stated, have been subject to millions of euro in capital expenditure and by very experienced operators.

“There is now also a very obvious opportunity for a strong day trade with numerous branded bookmakers also in the immediate vicinity.”

For further details check out the listing here.