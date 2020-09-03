The Punters Bar to re-open its doors next Thursday

The Punters Bar on Park Street is set to re-open next Thursday September 10th.

Like many pubs around Ireland, the Punters has been closed since March when restrictions were put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Owner Kieran McNamee now plans to re-open next week with food being served and Covid guidelines adhered to.

Posting on Facebook this afternoon, he said: “After almost six long months, we in the Punters Bar are delighted to announce we will be opening our doors again next Thursday 10th September.

“We will be working within covid guidelines and making sure our staff and customers are able to work and drink in an environment they feel safe in.

“As numbers will be restricted and customers will have to be assigned tables, we will be using a booking system as much as possible to avoid having to turn people away at the door. Further details of this will be announced in next couple of days.

“Stay safe everyone and hope to see you all soon.”