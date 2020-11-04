The Spirit Store to receive €48,640 in funding

Local venue The Spirit Store is set to receive €48,640 in funding under the Live Performance Support Scheme announced yesterday.

In total €5 million will be paid to 58 venues around the country to support them throughout the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The funding was announced by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD “to assist commercial venues, producers and promoters to plan live performances across the country over the coming months.”

The funding’s aim is to “provide employment opportunities to artists in this uncertain time and allow commercial organisers of live performances to commence preparations immediately and productions to go ahead with either a live audience or to share content through streaming.”

The other recipient in Louth was Drogheda Theatre Company, who will receive €20,000.