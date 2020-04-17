The Stormers release ‘My Hometown’ cover in aid of Pieta House

Dundalk band The Stormers have released a cover version of the Bruce Springsteen hit ‘My Hometown’ to help raise funds for Pieta House.

The video features a number of the sights in Dundalk and is aimed at helping to raise funds for a new outreach centre for Pieta House in Dundalk.

You can donate to the cause here.

The band said: “We’ve been editing this video for some time and given how things are in the country presently, we feel like it’s a good time to share it.

“A lot of charities around the country have been badly affected and one in particular close to our hearts is Pieta House.

“The local Darkness into Light committee are close to securing an outreach centre in Dundalk, so we’d like to help them if we can.

“If you have anything spare, please follow this link where your donation will go a long way to bringing this much needed service to your Home Town.

“Thanks for watching and continue to be safe.

“We will see you all soon.

“Dan, Ray, Kevin, Aidan and Stephen.”

Check out the video below and donate here if you can…