The Tipsy Cow re-opens its doors with a new casual dining experience
The Tipsy Cow on Church Street has re-opened its doors with a new food menu.
The business at 30 Church Street, in the former Emerald Bar premises, opened its doors last December as a cocktail bar.
However, in order to comply with public health guidelines the venue will now be offering casual dining.
It has promised a “selection of tasty light bites, freshly prepared lunch options and freshly home cooked evening meals.”
It re-opened at 12.30pm today serving wings, ribs, nachos, wedges, sharing platters, steak, fish & chips, sliders and much more.
For further details check out their Facebook page here.
