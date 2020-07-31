The Tipsy Cow re-opens its doors with a new casual dining experience

The Tipsy Cow on Church Street has re-opened its doors with a new food menu.

The business at 30 Church Street, in the former Emerald Bar premises, opened its doors last December as a cocktail bar.

However, in order to comply with public health guidelines the venue will now be offering casual dining.

It has promised a “selection of tasty light bites, freshly prepared lunch options and freshly home cooked evening meals.”

It re-opened at 12.30pm today serving wings, ribs, nachos, wedges, sharing platters, steak, fish & chips, sliders and much more.

For further details check out their Facebook page here.

.