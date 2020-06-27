The Willow Tree Café will not be re-opening at Stephenstown Pond

The owners of The Willow Tree Cafe at Stephenstown Pond have announced that they will not be re-opening.

The café was opened at the Knockbridge amenity in April 2019 by Niamh Byrne and Keith Connolly.

Unfortunately the pair announced on Facebook today that it would not be re-opening having closed its doors in mid-March due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The one silver lining is that Niamh and Keith plan to re-open the business elsewhere.

They said: “Unfortunately It’s With Great Regret That I Write This Post. The Willow Tree Will Not Be Reopening At Stephenstown Pond! To Say We Are Devastated Is An Understatement But It Is Out Of Our Control.

“I Cannot Put Into Words How Grateful I Am To Every Single Customer Who Came Through The Doors And Supported Me From April 2019. Thank You From The Bottom Of My Heart. The Memories Will Last A Life Time!

“To The Amazing Staff I Had Working Alongside Me Everyday, I Could Not Have Done It Without You, We Really Put Everything We Had Into It. And It Showed!! ❤️

“To My Family & Friends, You Give Me The Strength Courage And Support To Follow My Dream.

“I Won’t Give Up On My Dream Just Yet. This Is Not The End Of The Willow Tree And We Hope To Have Another Premises Soon.”