Third of Louth’s population lives within 10km of border

A third of the population of Co Louth live within 10km of an official border crossing.

That’s according to data from the Central Statistics Office’s ‘A Profile of Ireland’s Border Population 2016’, which was released yesterday.

According to the report, only Monaghan at 64% had a higher percentage of its population within 10km of the border with Northern Ireland.

Despite this Louth topped the figures with 41,972 people in the county living within 10km of the border, compared to 39,485 people in Monaghan.

In total there were 128,106 people living less than 10km from an official border crossing in 2016, representing 2.7% of the national population.

Dundalk is the largest town close to the border with a population of 39,004, which was 8.4 km from the border.