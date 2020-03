Local horse Darver Star was a third place finisher at the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham this afternoon.

The horse, which is owned by Simon Fagan, Pat Cluskey and Sean Fanning, was leading two from home after reigning in Petit Mouchir but was pipped by eventual winner Epatente which was impressively rode to victory by Barry Geraghty with Sharjah finishing in second.

Many had the horse backed in this area. He went off at 17/2 in the end.