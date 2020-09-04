This year’s St Gerard’s Novena will be an online only event

This year’s annual Solemn Novena to St Gerard Majella will have a different format as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement issued this afternoon by Fr Noel Kehoe C.Ss.R., Rector at St Joseph’s Monastery, he said that unfortunately the Novena would have to move online this year.

He said: “The Novena has, for over 90 years, been a highlight for the faith community in Dundalk and many surrounding counties. Each year it attracts up to 10,000 people and is truly a celebration of hope, new life and solace. Together with the people, the Redemptorist community look forward each year to these nine days of prayer mutual faith.

“For the past six months, living with Coronavirus has posed great challenges and uncertainty for all, and we have attempted to remain close to people and to pray with and accompany them. As the country began to open up from lockdown, we hoped that we could find some way of hosting the Annual Novena with people present, even with significantly reduced numbers. However, in line with government guidelines and in view of the recent rise in numbers of Covid-19 cases, the community feel that it would be very irresponsible to host a popular event like a Novena that would inevitably attract many devotees of St. Gerard.

“Last Christmas, St. Joseph’s installed a webcam, which has become an essential part of our ministry, especially to those who cannot attend church. Although we cannot hold a big community celebration, this facility allows us to bring this year’s Novena online to be streamed to your homes. The theme of this years Novena will be ‘Hope in a time of Crisis’ and sessions will be streamed live at the following times: 7.00am 10.00am 7.30pm and 9.00pm. Recording of sessions can be viewed at any time.

“The church must remain closed during the streaming of the Novena sessions which requires some changes to our normal parish schedule. The public celebration of the Eucharist will take place, with the usual restriction of numbers, at 8.30am and 9.30am (Monday to Saturday), and 9.30am, 11am and 12.30pm (Sunday). THESE MASSES WILL NOT BE NOVENA SESSIONS and are to facilitate those who attend daily mass. The 7.30pm weekday mass and the Saturday night Vigil at 6.30pm are suspended during the Novena.

“Our church will remain open each day until pm for private prayer, to write petitions and to purchase candles that will be burnt outside during the nine days. Petitions can also be sent by email or through our website.

“Although this will be a very different event, we invite you to join us online in solidarity and prayer. In life, St Gerard Majella had a gift of making himself present to people in time of great need, especially to children and mothers in need. His powerful intercession continues bring comfort and blessing in our need as we celebrate the gift of life. Following his example, we turn to God with open hearts and trust as we pray for the world at this time,” said Fr Kehoe.