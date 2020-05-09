Thousands rise at the crack of dawn to support Darkness Into Light Sunrise Appeal

The Talk of the Town team was among thousands around the country who rose at the crack of dawn this morning to support the Darkness Into Light Sunrise Appeal in aid of Pieta House.

With the original Darkness Into Light walk that had been planned for this morning postponed due to Covid-19, event organisers encouraged people to get up and “enjoy the sunrise, mark the moment and join the fight against suicide and self-harm” by donating at darknessintolight.ie

Initial figures say that €1.5 million was raised by the public after an appeal on last night’s Late Late Show. This includes a €100,000 donation from Electric Ireland.

You can still donate now at www.darknessintolight.ie or donate €2 by texting PIETA to 50300 or €4 by texting PH4 to 50300.

Check out our video of the sunrise this morning below…