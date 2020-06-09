Three beaches in Louth awarded Blue Flag status

Three beaches in Co Louth have been awarded Blue Flag status.

Templetown, Port and Clogherhead are among a record 90 beaches and marinas nationwide to achieve the status.

The Blue Flag award is given to beaches and marinas that have excellent water quality and also maintain other standards including safety standards.

It is an international award which is operated in Ireland by An Taisce. When the first awards were presented in 1988 only 21 flags were awarded. Beaches that receive the award follow specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management.

The county with the most Blue Flags this year is Donegal, with 12 beaches and two marinas.