Serious two car collision at the border overnight

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition and three people reported to have died following a two car collision on the N1 just south of the Louth/Armagh border in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred in the northbound carriageway around 2.15am near Junction 20 – the Jonesborough/Carrickarnon exit.

The road remains closed this morning and traffic is being diverted via the old Dublin/Belfast Road.

A statement from Gardaí said: “A two vehicle collision occurred at approximately 2.15am and one man (early 20s) has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in a serious condition.

“The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene and will conduct their investigations. Investigations ongoing.”

Various reports suggest that three people have died in the collision but Gardaí have yet to confirm any fatalities.