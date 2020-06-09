Three from Louth on latest Revenue Defaulters’ List

Three people from Co Louth have been named on the latest Defaulters’ List from the Revenue Commissioners.

The largest case was against computer retailer Ian Stewart of KMA Solutions. From Knockalore, Ardee, he owes €215,882 in tax, interest and penalties for non-declaration of income tax and VAT following a Revenue Audit Case.

Landlord Michael Shields with an address at Grange, Carlingford, paid a total of €98,891 in tax, interest and penalties for under-declaration of income tax following a Revenue Audit Case.

Finally farmer Kevin McCann of Drakestown, Smarmore, Ardee was fined €2,500 for misuse of marked mineral oil.