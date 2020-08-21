Three further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

A further three cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Co Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

This brings to 814 the confirmed number of Coronavirus cases in the county as of midnight on Tuesday August 18th.

There has now been 14 new cases reported in the county in the last seven days.

There has now been a total of 1,776 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 19 August, the HPSC has been notified of 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 27,676* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 27,676 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

54 are men and 81 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

57 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

11 cases have been identified as community transmission

51 are in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 12 in Kilkenny, 11 in Tipperary, 7 in Cork, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Meath and the remaining 14 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford and Wicklow

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The core message from NPHET this week is to limit your social networks. Stick to a limit of 6 people from no more than 3 households indoors, and 15 people outdoors. Risk assess your environment and do not stay if it doesn’t feel safe. Remember that the virus wants large groups to gather together in order to spread. Do not give it the opportunity. We can continue to suppress this disease in Ireland by working together and staying apart.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The R-number is now at or above 1.2. There are two concerns now, the number of new cases per day remains high and the pattern has changed from large outbreaks in specific settings to much smaller outbreaks widely distributed across the country. The measures announced this week, asking us to stay apart, aim to suppress COVID-19 in the community.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead HSE, said: “Playing our part includes presenting for testing when required. This includes one initial test and a follow up test within seven days. By fulfilling this testing cycle you reduce the threat of asymptomatic transmission and help to control the spread of the disease.”