Three further Covid-19 cases confirmed in Co Louth

Louth now has 751 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Wednesday May 20th and is an increase of three on the 748 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total 1,592 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Friday 22 May the HPSC has been notified of 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

