Three further Covid-19 cases in Louth bringing total to 16

Louth now has 16 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Sunday March 22nd and is an increase on the 13 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been seven deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 204 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 24 March.

There are now 1,329 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

To date, 17,992 tests have been carried out in laboratories across the country, as of midnight last night.

The data from HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday March 22nd (965 cases), reveals: