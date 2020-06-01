Three further Covid-19 cases in Louth

There were three further Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth as of the latest figures, released last night.

This brings to 766 the total number of confirmed cases in the Wee County as of midnight on Friday May 29th.

There have now been a total 1,652 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 30 May the HPSC has been notified of 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.