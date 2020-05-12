Four further local restaurants opening for take aways

A number of further local restaurants have announced plans to open for take aways in the coming days and weeks.

The Lisdoo Bar & Restaurant will be returning for take aways from Friday week May 22nd.

They will be serving starts, main courses and kids menus on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday’s only with further information to follow between now and then.

Meanwhile, Pizza Hut is back open today from 4pm to 10pm for deliveries only. You can order online at www.pizzahutdelivery.ie or by calling 042 932 8228.

Also re-opening this Saturday and Sunday is Kennedy’s Bar on the Carrick Road.

Their menu, which can be viewed below, is available for collection from 12.30pm to 4pm each day. Orders can be rang into 042 9393999 or emailed to enquiries@kennedysbar.ie

The Four Seasons Hotel in Carlingford is also set to open for afternoon tea take aways this weekend.

Pre-orders can be placed Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm for collection on Saturday or Sunday between 10am and 1pm.

Pre-orders and payments will be taken over the phone. Each collection will have a collection time slot to ensure social distancing and to avoid queues.

To order please call +353 86 042 9145 or email info@fshc.ie

Their menu can be found below…