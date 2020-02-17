Three locals feature on Sunday Independent Rich List 2020
Three local businessman featured in The Sunday Independent’s 2020 Rich List, published yesterday.
Beef baron Larry Goodman (pictured above) is seventh on the list with an estimated wealth of around €2.8 billion.
The Lyons family, descendants of the late Dr Pearse Lyons who passed away in 2018, were also 12th on the list with a €1.9 billion fortune. The family, headed up by Pearse’s son Mark, operates a craft brewery on the Ardee Road in Dundalk.
Meanwhile, Glen Dimplex founder Martin Naughton was 14th on the list with an estimated fortune of €1.75 billion.
The list was topped by the Mistry family who are worth about €13.8 billion.