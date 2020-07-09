Three new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

There were three further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth in the latest figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 785 the number of confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Monday July 6th. This is the biggest daily number of increases seen in Louth since there was also three cases confirmed on May 29th.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,738.

As of midnight Tuesday 7th July, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,542 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “A key element of our response to COVID-19 is ensuring that any person experiencing symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of smell or taste) comes forward for testing. Please do not adopt a ‘wait-and-see’ approach, instead isolate yourself and contact your GP without delay.”