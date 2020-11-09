Three new houses planned in Louth Village development

Three new houses are planned for Cuirt Naomh Mhuire in Louth Village.

PJ Brennan has submitted a planning application to construct the three new houses at the new development at Richard Taaffe’s Holding.

The houses would consist of two 2 storey 3 bed dwellings and one 1.5 storey detached 4 bed dwelling with associated car parking facilities along with connections to all public services including all associated site development works.

A decision on the matter is due by January 9th.