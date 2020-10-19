Three of Ireland’s eight wealthiest people have links to this area

Three of Ireland’s eight richest people hail from this area.

That’s according to the latest figures from The Sunday Times Rich List published yesterday.

The annual list compiles Ireland’s Top 300 earners with the Goodman family – Larry, Kitty, Laurence and Mark – coming in third on the list with an estimated fortune of €3.213 billion.

Only the Weston family, known for brands such as Brown Thomas (€11.818bn), and the Collison brothers of Stripe fame (€7.75 billion) have more money than the Castlebellingham-based Goodman’s who have a range of interests in meat, property, healthcare and construction.

While the last year has been difficult for most businesses, the Goodman family have seen their wealth grow by €758 million which has seen them leapfrog John Dorrance into third place on the list.

Coming in at number seven with an estimated wealth of €1.8 billion is Deirdre and Mark Lyons, the wife and son of Alltech founder Dr Pearse Lyons, who hailed from Pearse Park. While Dr Lyons passed away in March 2018, he has business interests locally with the Alltech brewing company based on the Ardee Road. A €100 million increase in their income has seen them jump from 10th last year.

Just behind them in eighth place, down one, is Lady Ballyedmond and family, the survivors of the late Lord Ballyedmond Edward Haughey, from Kilcurry, who died in a helicopter crash in March 2014. The Norbrook Laboratories heirs have a estimated wealth of €1.528 billion but have lost €333 million of their fortune in the last year.

Another local man, Martin Naughton, is 17th on the list with an estimated wealth of €975 million. This is down from 14th for the Glen Dimplex founder after his wealth dropped by €425 million in the last 12 months.

Further down the list in 119th place is Carl and David McCann and family of Fyffes and Total Produce fame. They have an estimated wealth of €155 million but this is down €27 million in the last 12 months which has seen them drop from 82nd last year.

Digiweb founder Colm Piercy is 213th on the list with a €91 million fortune, up €10 million in the last 12 months while Stephen, Jack and John Teeling are a new entry at 220th with a €90 million fortune. Former Cooley Distillery boss John currently runs the Great Northern Distillery on the Carrick Road.

Meanwhile, John Boyle of BoyleSports was 250th on the list, up from 267th, with a €78 million fortune. This was up €13 million from last year.

Pictured above main: Larry Goodman