Tidy Towns ask election candidates not to erect posters in areas of Louth

Louth Tidy Towns Together have appealed to General Election candidates, their supporters and parties not to erect election posters within the 50km/h speed limit zones of the 13 designated towns and villages in the county during their campaign.

The campaign for the five seats in Louth is set to really catch fire in the coming days after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar called an election for Saturday February 8th.

Now the local Tidy Towns groups have asked candidates to comply with the same request that was in place for last May’s local elections by not erecting posts in certain areas.

A statement from the group said: “As the general election campaign is now under way Louth Tidy Towns Together, the network of Tidy Towns groups in the county, is again asking all candidates to voluntarily comply with their request not to erect posters within the 50km/h speed limits of, nor at landscaped approaches to, 13 designated towns and villages in County Louth.

“We are seeking a voluntary commitment to avoid erecting posters in these designated areas, and feel that this limited restriction on where posters are erected is a reasonable compromise between the need for public engagement with the election process and the aesthetic and environmental considerations that concern our member groups.

“We were very pleased with the high level of compliance with our similar request at the local and European elections in 2019 and the presidential election and referendums in 2018, and hope that all candidates in this election will also comply with this voluntary code”.

The 13 towns and villages involved are Annagassan, Blackrock, Carlingford, Castlebellingham/Kilsaran, Dromiskin, Dunleer, Knockbridge, Louth Village, Monasterboice/Tinure, Omeath, Sandpit, Stabannon and Tallanstown. The towns of Dundalk and Drogheda are not included.