Tidy Towns call on public to dispose of gloves and masks safely and responsibly

Dundalk Tidy Towns have called on members of the public to safely discard of medical gloves during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The group were made aware of a number of gloves being found on the ground in and around Dundalk Retail Park at the weekend.



Another woman who lives near a local Dunnes Stores also contacted Talk of the Town separately to say that two bags of gloves and masks had been thrown in her garden, one of which is pictured above.

Reacting to such reports Dundalk Tidy Towns said: “We got a message from a member of the public telling us that people are discarding their gloves around the town.

“We are in the middle of a crisis. People are scared and anxious, nobody wants to see this. This is dangerous and disgusting.

“Bring them home and dispose of them properly. We are supposed to be looking after each other.”