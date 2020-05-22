Tidy Towns groups can still use funding allocated to them despite cancellation

TidyTowns groups in Louth can still use funding allocated to them despite the cancellation of this year’s competition, according to local Fine Gael Senator John McGahon.

Last September, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring allocated €1.4m to groups nationwide to assist them in their preparations for this year’s SuperValu TidyTowns competition.

Since cancelled because of Covid-19, any unspent funds can still be used by the community groups.

Senator John McGahon said: “I welcome the announcement that 24 TidyTowns groups in Louth will not lose out on funding of €38,000 which was earmarked for them by my colleague Minister Ring to help them prepare for this year’s competition.

“Any groups that have already spent the funds they received should retain their records of expenditure in the normal way.

“I also want to assure those groups which have not yet spent the funding they received, they can continue to use it over the next few months to assist with activities they might undertake as the COVID-19 restrictions are eased, or in preparing for the 2021 competition.”

“For decades, the SuperValu TidyTowns competition has brought people of all ages in Louth together to work collectively outdoors to make the environment in which they live and work a better place.

“Due to the current restrictions in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would not have been feasible or safe for TidyTowns groups in Louth to continue their great tradition of work in the normal way.

“However, I very much hope that once the restrictions on gatherings are eased, and where possible within the public health guidelines, they can resume their work in making towns and villages in Louth more attractive and welcoming.

The following 24 Louth communities were allocated between €1,000 and €4,000 (based on population size) in order to support preparation for the 2020 competition: