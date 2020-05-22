Select Page
Tidy Towns groups can still use funding allocated to them despite cancellation

May 22, 2020 | ,

TidyTowns groups in Louth can still use funding allocated to them despite the cancellation of this year’s competition, according to local Fine Gael Senator John McGahon.

Last September, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring allocated €1.4m to groups nationwide to assist them in their preparations for this year’s SuperValu TidyTowns competition.

Since cancelled because of Covid-19, any unspent funds can still be used by the community groups.

Senator John McGahon said: “I welcome the announcement that 24 TidyTowns groups in Louth will not lose out on funding of €38,000 which was earmarked for them by my colleague Minister Ring to help them prepare for this year’s competition.

“Any groups that have already spent the funds they received should retain their records of expenditure in the normal way.

“I also want to assure those groups which have not yet spent the funding they received, they can continue to use it over the next few months to assist with activities they might undertake as the COVID-19 restrictions are eased, or in preparing for the 2021 competition.”

“For decades, the SuperValu TidyTowns competition has brought people of all ages in Louth together to work collectively outdoors to make the environment in which they live and work a better place.

“Due to the current restrictions in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would not have been feasible or safe for TidyTowns groups in Louth to continue their great tradition of work in the normal way.

“However, I very much hope that once the restrictions on gatherings are eased, and where possible within the public health guidelines, they can resume their work in making towns and villages in Louth more attractive and welcoming.

The following 24 Louth communities were allocated between €1,000 and €4,000 (based on population size) in order to support preparation for the 2020 competition:

Baltray & District Residents AssociationLouth€1,000
Blackrock Tidy Towns CommitteeLouth€2,000
Carlingford Community Council and Tidy TownsLouth€2,000
Castlebellingham & Kilsaran Environment CommitteeLouth€1,000
Clogherhead Development GroupLouth€2,000
Collon Development AssociationLouth€1,000
Drogheda Tidy Towns CommitteeLouth€4,000
Dromiskin Tidy TownsLouth€2,000
Dundalk Tidy Towns CommitteeLouth€4,000
Dunleer Tidy TownsLouth€2,000
Grange & District Residents AssociationLouth€1,000
Greenore Residents & Tidy Towns LimitedLouth€1,000
Kilcurry Tidy TownsLouth€1,000
Kilkerley Tidy Towns GroupLouth€1,000
Knockbridge Tidy Towns CommitteeLouth€1,000
Louth Village Tidy TownsLouth€1,000
Monasterboice Tidy TownsLouth€2,000
Reaghstown Tidy TownsLouth€1,000
Stabannon Tidy TownsLouth€1,000
Tadco LimitedLouth€1,000
Tallanstown Tidy TownsLouth€1,000
Termonfeckin Tidy TownsLouth€2,000
Tullyallen Tidy Towns CommitteeLouth€2,000
Sandpit Community GroupLouth€1,000