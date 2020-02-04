To let sign goes up at Paddy Clarke Photography studio

One of the best known shop fronts in Dundalk has been placed up for rent.

Paddy Clarke Photography studio on Jocelyn Street has gone on the market for a rent of €2,000 per month via local agents Philip A McArdle & Son Ltd.

The unit, which measures 1,138sq ft, is one of the best known in Dundalk with many people stopping over the areas to view the work of Paddy and his daughter Emma and how they captured the latest wedding, communion or other memorable family occasion.

The local photographers explained that the business was continuing despite their store being placed up for rent.

They said: “The ‘to let’ sign has just gone up on our studio in Jocelyn Street, we are restructuring of our photographic business.

“Our intention is to work from home continuing to take portraits and weddings; our business was always based on the importance of quality and customer care and will continue that way. We are really excited with the prospect and have lots of ideas.

“Needless to say that all vouchers will be honoured and looking forward to our new venture. We will continue to work from our studio in Jocelyn Street until it is rented.”