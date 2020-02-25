Toal takes the win at Fitzer’s 5k Run

Declan Toal was the winner of this year’s Fitzer’s 5k Run/Walk, which took place at the Marshes Shopping Centre at the weekend.

Declan came home in a time of 16.11 to pip Anthony Connolly and Liam Fergus to the win.

The leading female finisher was Laura Matthews (15th overall), who finished ahead of Dearbhla Greene and Donna Mone.

Race organiser, local TD Peter Fitzpatrick, was 20th while his fellow Dáil member Ruairí Ó Murchú was 26th.

Peter Fitzpatrick and family members before the race on Saturday

In total 354 took part in the race with full results available here.

This was the ninth year of the event which just like recent years was run in aid of the Maria Goretti Children’s Respite Centre in Lordship and RehabCare Centres. Full details on the amount raised for both organisations will be revealed soon.