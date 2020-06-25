Today’s weather set to be the pick of the week

Today’s weather is set to be the pick of the week but could be followed by some thunderstorms tonight.

That’s according to Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the coming weekend and into next week.

Louth Weather said: “SUMMARY – Warm and sunny Thursday. Thunderstorms Thursday night? Showery Friday and the weekend. Cold Saturday to Tuesday. Light winds Thursday to Saturday. Windy Sunday and Monday.

“BACKGROUND – No clear winner in the battle of high to the south and low pressure systems. So overall, not too bad, but not great either.

“THURSDAY – My pick of the week. Dry and sunny through the morning and much of this afternoon. Turning cloudier later on. Light SE breeze. Very warm with maximum temperatures inland up to 25°C. As I outlined yesterday, tonight could be ‘interesting’. There’s a lot of variables which are coming together that could produce some thunderstorms. I’ll update on this later.

“FRIDAY – A mix of sunny spells and some showers (possibly heavy) during the morning. Similar during the afternoon but becoming mostly dry. Moderate SE wind. Max 20°C.

“SATURDAY – A wet start. A mix of sunny spells and showers for the afternoon and evening. Moderate SE winds. Much cooler at 16°C.

“SUNDAY – Similar to Saturday, but fewer showers. Fresh to strong westerly winds. Max 15°C.

“MONDAY – Cloudy but dry. Fresh to strong westerly winds. Max 15°C.

“TUESDAY – Dry. Mostly cloudy but some sunshine breaking through. Moderate SW winds. Max 17°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – I think this middle-of-the-road weather is likely to continue, with no signs of prolonged settled conditions returning.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.