Tool kits stolen during break-in to Toolfix

Gardaí are investigating a break-in to the Toolfix premises on the Ecco Road just before Christmas.

The incident occurred on Saturday December 21st between 3am to 4am.

It is understood that four males entered the premises in the early hours of the morning before making off with seven Milwaukee tool kits.

Anyone who was in the area at the time who might have witnessed anything suspicious or who have been offered these items for sale is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.