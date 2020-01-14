Toolfix broken into for the second time in as many months

Local business Toolfix was broken into for the second time in as many months last Thursday.

At around 4.24am their premises on the Ard Easmuinn/Ecco Road was entered with three Milwaukee chop saws with ID MS216SB taken.

This follows a break-in before Christmas on Saturday December 21st, also in the early hours of the morning in which seven Milwaukee tool kits were stolen.

Anyone with information on either theft is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.