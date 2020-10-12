Towns and villages in Louth to receive €124,440 for Covid-19 adaptations

Towns and villages in Louth are set to receive €124,440 for Covid-19 adaptations.

The funding is being delivered under the Accelerated Measure of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and will enable towns and villages to implement immediate measures that will encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise, while adhering to public health guidelines. The funding is facilitated through the Government’s July Stimulus package.

In total €4.3 million in funding is being paid out nationwide. This includes €40,000 to the Dundalk BIDS and Louth County Council to improve the local street scape. A further €40,000 has also been allocated to urban renewal along with the installation of street art.

In Stabannon, €19,440 has been allocated for the creation of a Community Meeting Room while €25,000 has been provided to provide additional equipment to provide broadband connection points throughout Louth.

Senator John McGahon welcomed the funding, saying it is “in addition to €6.1 million allocated by Minister Humphreys to 226 towns and villages since July under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for COVID-19 adaptations. This means that over 360 projects are now being supported with funding of more than €10 million under the Accelerated Measure of the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.”