TPM to headline The Button Factory next month

Dundalk hip-hop duo TPM will headline The Button Factory in Dublin next month.

TPM, aka brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy, will be performing one of their biggest shows to date on Friday March 20th.

The show, labelled as a ”bum shaking extravaganza“, promises to be memorable with songs on curry sauce and the state of our state broadcaster.

The band had a superb 2019, supporting Marc Rebillet alongside their own ‘Heaven Is A Harp Pint’ Tour.

Tickets, priced €12 plus booking fee, for the show can be bought online here.