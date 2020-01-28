Tractor driver arrested after being caught driving on M1 while disqualified

A tractor driver was arrested after being caught driving on the M1 motorway with a plough attached at the weekend.

The Dundalk Roads Policing Unit observed the tractor on the M1 late on Saturday night.

They said the plough to the rear was “completely unlit and a danger to fast approaching traffic.”

After the driver was stopped, using the new Mobility app Gardaí discovered he was disqualified from driving. He was subsequently arrested with proceedings to follow.