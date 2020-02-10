Transfers will be key as five battle it out for three remaining Dáil seats in Louth

It’s all to play for still with regard to the three final seats in the Louth/East Meath constituency.

With the Sinn Féin duo of Imelda Munster and Ruairí Ó Murchú being elected after the first count yesterday, the count at The Carnbeg Hotel & Spa concluded last night with a five-way tussle to join them in the 33rd Dáil.

After the surplus of the two elected candidates were allocated and Albert Byrne, David Bradley and Topanga Bird were all eliminated, the situation is as follows:

Ged Nash – 6926

Fergus O’Dowd – 6752

Peter Fitzpatrick – 6734

Mark Dearey – 6290

Declan Breathnach – 5975

John McGahon – 4549

James Byrne – 4198

Audrey Fergus – 2501

Eamon Sweeney – 1092

Cathal O’Murchu – 1053

As things stand Ged Nash, Fergus O’Dowd and Peter Fitzpatrick would take the three final seats in the constituency but neither the Green Party’s Mark Dearey or sitting Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach are out of the running.

That will mean transfers could be crucial, perhaps most notably those of Fianna Fáil’s James Byrne, who was a running mate of Breathnach’s, and those of John McGahon, who has already conceded defeat in his bid to become the county’s youngest ever TD at the age of 29. While McGahon’s running mate was Fergus O’Dowd, many of his canvassers would have been backers of Peter Fitzpatrick prior to him leaving Fine Gael to become an independent.

The transfers of some of the other candidates are more difficult to predict. All in all, it makes for an interesting day at the count centre when the count resumes at 9.30am this morning.