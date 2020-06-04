Treasa to take part in sponsored walk in aid of Ronald McDonald House

Local woman Treasa Rushe-Carroll will be taking part in a sponsored walk later this month in memory of her daughter Catherine on her second birthday, June 14th.

The walk will be in aid of the Ronald McDonald House, where Treasa and her husband stayed while Catherine was sick in the summer of 2018.

Treasa told Talk of the Town that she wanted to raise as much money as possible for Ronald McDonald House as they are facing a €500,000 deficit this year due to the Covid-19 crisis.

She said: “Catherine’s second birthday is June 14th, and in her memory I will be completing a 14km walk.

“If anyone can sponsor me with even a euro, I will be ever so grateful. In the midst of everything going on at the moment, Ronald McDonald House are still supporting families in need, and are facing a huge deficit this year because they have had to cancel most of their fundraisers. If I can help in any way, I will.

“Ronald Mcdonald House charities provide accommodation, care and support for families whose children are long term ill in Crumlin Hospital.”

A Facebook fundraising page has been set up here, while a GoFundMe page for those who do not use Facebook can be found here. So far €1,650 has been raised. All support is much appreciated.