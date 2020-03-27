Turas Counselling Services remain open for those who need them

Turas addiction support service remain open for referrals despite the current social distancing guidelines in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Turas is a Dundalk based community addiction service providing one-to-one, group and other supports to people both active in addiction and those in recovery.

Manager Nicki Jordan said: “The current situation poses many difficult challenges for each and everyone of us. In Turas we are acutely aware of the added pressure self-isolation and restrictions on our movements and support networks places on people with an addiction.

“Turas therefore remains open for new referrals via telephone. If you are currently struggling with an addiction or are in recovery from an addiction and fearful of a relapse please contact us and we can provide regular support to you.

“In addition to one-to-one support we provide an alcohol health promotion and support programme and a weekly men’s smart recovery group and an empowering women in sobriety group.

“Please call us on 042 9338221 or email info@turascounselling.ie to get linked in today.”