Two arrested after €3,000 worth of drugs recovered in Dromiskin

Two men in their 20s have been arrested after €3,000 worth of drugs were discovered in Dromiskin.

Garda members attached to Unit A at Ardee Garda Station carried out enquiries following reports from residents in the Dromiskin area relating to illegal drug dealing taking place.

An abandoned vehicle was searched and a substantial amount of suspected Cannabis estimated to be €3000 in value (pending analysis) was recovered.

Following further investigation two suspects were identified and arrested.

Both suspects have been released from custody and a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions is currently being prepared.