Two arrested and searches carried out in Dundalk as part of Operation SKEIN

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) investigating invoice redirection fraud have today arrested two males and carried out searches in Dundalk, Tralee and Dublin as part of Operation SKEIN.

The two men, one in his late teens and the other in his 40s, are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Blanchardstown and Bridewell (Co. Cork) Garda stations. They can be held for up to 7 days. Gardaí are liaising with Europol and Dutch Police as part of this investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.

To date, over €4 million has been laundered through bank accounts in Ireland and these are the third and fourth arrests to have taken place as part of Operation SKEIN.