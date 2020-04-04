Two ATMs stolen in Dundalk overnight

Two ATMs were stolen from banks in the Clanbrassil Street area of Dundalk overnight.

It is understood that the ATMs stolen were those from the Ulster Bank and AIB branches, which are just a few metres apart.

Two vehicles were set alight at either entrance to Dundalk Garda Station to hinder the Garda response to the incidents.

The raiders were intercepted by members of the Garda Armed Support Unit and following a traffic pursuit crossed the border into Northern Ireland.

It is understood that three men have since been apprehended by the PSNI with the ATMs also recovered.