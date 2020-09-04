Two confirmed cases of Covid-19 confirmed at local seafood business in Omeath

A local seafood producer has confirmed two positive cases of Covid-19 at its business premises.

Morgan Fine Fish confirmed on social media last night that there had been two confirmed cases of Coronavirus at their office facility in Omeath.

In a statement, they said other staff members were waiting on Covid-19 test results but insisted “immediate and swift action” was taken to prevent the spread of the virus when it became apparent that it had got into the workplace.

The statement said: Morgan’s Fine Fish, as of today the 3rd September, can confirm there are two positive cases of coronavirus in their office facility in Omeath, Co. Louth.

“The company was made aware of a suspected case concerning an employee in the main sales office on the 31st of August. Immediate and swift action was taken by the company to isolate the suspected case, close the main office and all employees working in this office were sent home to isolate and seek testing. One of the co-colleagues was subsequently tested positive.

“Five other colleagues are awaiting results of their test whilst 4 others have received negative (no virus) results on their tests.

“To date, positive cases are restricted and contained to the main office with safety measures already in place to ensure employees from the processing factory and the office are segregated to their own working environments.

“These two cases are the first incidences of the virus in the company with Morgan’s Fine Fish going over and above to fully adhere to the strict safety protocols set by the HSE and HSA. Since March 16th, the company has introduced and implemented extensive Risk Assessment procedures to ensure the utmost protection for our team and our customers. This includes hourly deep cleaning, regular handwashing and sanitation, daily temperature checks, screens/separators in office spaces and on the processing floor, home-working for some as well as masks and visors provided for all employees.

“The safety of our team and customers is paramount and Morgan’s Fine Fish would like to thank and express their appreciation to all their employees, customers and suppliers for their ongoing commitment and support.

“STAY SAFE – WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER.”